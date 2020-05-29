2005 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Plow Truck * AS IS *
Please read this carefully! We do not know and have no knowledge of what this vehicle needs period. It may not be safe in its current condition and require substantial repairs at your expense, we do not guarantee it at any level. It may be rusted all over and thats why we are selling it AS IS again it may have RUST EVERYWHERE! This vehicle was our dealership's plow for the winter months. Please come inspect the vehicle before making an offer.
Again this vehicle is being sold AS IS and may only be good for parts and will require you to come look at it and figure out yourself what it needs, you cannot take it to your shop. However, there is a shop that is a safe distance away that we may be able to arrange it taken too
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.****************************************************************************The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.**************************************************************It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST & LICENSE EXTRA We do not know what it needs for safety nor do we check. There are third party mechanics near us that can tell you what it needs and no trades ins are accepted on AS IS vehicles.************************************************ If you are interested in financing a certified vehicle please contact us directly for suitable options or apply online at www.garstonmotors.com ********************************** Vehicle being presented might not be finance-able; payments are available on approved credit. *All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7