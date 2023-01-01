Menu
2005 Honda Civic

226,466 KM

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

LX Sedan AT w/ Front Side Airbags

226,466KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2HGES16695H021628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,466 KM

Vehicle Description

* AS IS SALE * Civic LX * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Cruise Control * JVC Radio W/ Bluetooth / Spotify/ Pandora * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Separate Alloy Rims *

