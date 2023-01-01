$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
LX Sedan AT w/ Front Side Airbags
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
226,466KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10140243
- VIN: 2HGES16695H021628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,466 KM
Vehicle Description
* AS IS SALE * Civic LX * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Cruise Control * JVC Radio W/ Bluetooth / Spotify/ Pandora * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Separate Alloy Rims *
