G35 !!! Wow! This sharp looking sports car has very very low kms for its age and its condition matches the low kms.  This G35 is in like new condition inside and out. Runs and drives like it should and all the options work. If youve been looking to scratch that sports car itch but didnt want to shell out all that money, heres your chance at a very affordable price. These cars have a big fan base so I dont expect this car to be available long.  Hurry in before its gone. 

This vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.

2005 Infiniti G35

135,989 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Infiniti G35

2005 Infiniti G35

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
135,989KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JNKCV54E65M421821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,989 KM

Vehicle Description

G35 !!! Wow! This sharp looking sports car has very very low kms for its age and its condition matches the low kms.  This G35 is in like new condition inside and out. Runs and drives like it should and all the options work. If you've been looking to scratch that sports car itch but didn't want to shell out all that money, here's your chance at a very affordable price. These cars have a big fan base so I don't expect this car to be available long.  Hurry in before it's gone. 
This vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-XXXX

519-242-6485

