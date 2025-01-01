$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2005 Infiniti G35
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,989KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JNKCV54E65M421821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,989 KM
Vehicle Description
G35 !!! Wow! This sharp looking sports car has very very low kms for its age and its condition matches the low kms. This G35 is in like new condition inside and out. Runs and drives like it should and all the options work. If you've been looking to scratch that sports car itch but didn't want to shell out all that money, here's your chance at a very affordable price. These cars have a big fan base so I don't expect this car to be available long. Hurry in before it's gone.
This vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
