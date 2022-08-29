2005 Mitsubishi Lancer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9219949

9219949 Stock #: 226

226 VIN: JA3AJ86EX5U602969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 194,040 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

