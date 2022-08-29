2005 Mitsubishi Lancer

Menu
OZ Rally (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

194,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9219949
  Stock #: 226
  VIN: JA3AJ86EX5U602969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,040 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 194040 KMS and the asking price is $6499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 2.0 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Silver

·        Rear Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

