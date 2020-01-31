Menu
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

tiptronic

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4674207
  • VIN: WP0AA29945S717320
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2005 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA

RUNS LIKE NEW

CERTIFICATION INCLUDED - NEW BRAKES INSTALLED - NEW SPARK PLUGS - NEW STRUTS AND SHOCKS READY FOR THE ROAD

THE ULTIMATE SPORTS CAR 

FINANCING AVAILABLE PLEASE GO TO ANEWAUTOSALES.COM

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed


Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234


Price + HST + Licensing


Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag

