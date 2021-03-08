Menu
2005 Toyota Camry

162,482 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

LE

Location

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,482KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6663275
  • Stock #: 715
  • VIN: 4T1BF32K15U110509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,482 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.

FULLY CERTIFIED. ONLY HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

