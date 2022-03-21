$6,300+ tax & licensing
519-621-4333
2006 Acura TSX
6-SPEED MANUAL / LEATHER / ROOF / NEW TIRES
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,300
- Listing ID: 8791328
- VIN: JH4CL95866C800735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 268,721 KM
Vehicle Description
*** NEW TIRES *** RARE 6 SPEED MANAUL *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** CLEAN CAR FOR THE YEAR *** SOLD AS IS *** PRICE IS FIRM *** NO LIGHTS ON THE DASH *** WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY *** WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE CAR ***
OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS TO PUT THIS STATEMENT ON AS IS CARS
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
