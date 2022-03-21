Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Acura TSX

268,721 KM

Details Description Features

$6,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2006 Acura TSX

2006 Acura TSX

6-SPEED MANUAL / LEATHER / ROOF / NEW TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Acura TSX

6-SPEED MANUAL / LEATHER / ROOF / NEW TIRES

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

268,721KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8791328
  • VIN: JH4CL95866C800735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,721 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NEW TIRES *** RARE 6 SPEED MANAUL *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS ***  POWER GROUP *** CLEAN CAR FOR THE YEAR *** SOLD AS IS *** PRICE IS FIRM *** NO LIGHTS ON THE DASH *** WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY *** WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE CAR *** 

OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS TO PUT THIS STATEMENT ON AS IS CARS

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2015 Honda Civic Si ...
 107,150 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 58,271 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 120,321 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory