Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Malibu

125,729 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Malibu

2006 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

125,729KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5643228
  • Stock #: 91
  • VIN: 1G1ZT51F76F236349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,729 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 125729 KMS and the asking price is $3499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise contro, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sun Roof, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·         Engine: 2.2L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·         Interior Colour: Grey

·         Exterior Colour: Grey

·         Front Wheel Drive

·         Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roxy Auto Inc

2007 Hyundai Sonata ...
 164,612 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 180,766 KM
$5,699 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SE
 204,128 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-9444

Quick Links
Directions Inventory