2006 Ford F-150

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,790

+ tax & licensing
$2,790

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

XLT Super Cab-$$$ SAVE MONEY - CERTIFIED YOURSELF

2006 Ford F-150

XLT Super Cab-$$$ SAVE MONEY - CERTIFIED YOURSELF

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,790

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7345454
  • VIN: 1FTVX12576NB28909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX AVAILABLE - NO ACCIDENTS - $$$ SAVE MONEY -  CERTIFIED YOURSELF $$$

THE TRUCK IS AVAILABLE FOR TEST DRIVING BY APPOINTMENT -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

