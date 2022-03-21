Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Five Hundred

158,179 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Five Hundred

2006 Ford Five Hundred

LIMITED (Certified Included + 3 Month Warranty)

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Five Hundred

LIMITED (Certified Included + 3 Month Warranty)

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

158,179KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8952592
  • VIN: 1FAFP25126G124683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,179 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 158179 KMS and the asking price is $4499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Leather Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.0 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Grey

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roxy Auto Inc

2006 Ford Five Hundr...
 158,179 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Edge SEL (...
 210,981 KM
$4,799 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Accent ...
 144,237 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-9444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory