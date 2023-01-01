Menu
2006 Ford Ranger

232,000 KM

$3,350

+ tax & licensing
$3,350

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2006 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

232,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9617446
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U36PA67205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cheap pickup truck. This truck runs and drives great and just needs some work to pass safety. This truck is priced as is. See declaration below. Call to book a time to see this truck. 

Vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

