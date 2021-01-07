Menu
2006 Honda Civic

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 HONDA CIVIC SEDAN

177000KM

*** CLEAN CARFAX***

WINTER TIRES RECENTLY INSTALLED

 

1.8L ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

 

$4995 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Warranty Available
Winter Tires

