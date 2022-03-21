Menu
2006 Honda CR-V

0 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2006 Honda CR-V

2006 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2006 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8930119
  VIN: JHLRD78986C808274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great CR V EX L with higher mileage. This suv runs great and will make a fine driver for someone looking for a cheap all wheel drive vehicle. Certify yourself and save$. 

Vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Sun/Moonroof

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

