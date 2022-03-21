$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland 4WD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
149,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8870609
- Stock #: 886
- VIN: 1J8HR68216C319988
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 886
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Child Safety Locks
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8