2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Overland 4WD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8870609
  • Stock #: 886
  • VIN: 1J8HR68216C319988

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 886
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Child Safety Locks
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

