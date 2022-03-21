2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8870609

8870609 Stock #: 886

886 VIN: 1J8HR68216C319988

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 886

Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.