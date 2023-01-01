$7,495+ tax & licensing
2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4dr Wgn HSE
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
244,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: Salsf25476a946557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 RANGE ROVER LAND ROVER HSE
4.4L V8 ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
NAVIGATION
NO LIGHTS ON DASH
SAFETIED BY PREVIOUS OWNER
$7495 CERTIFIED + TAX
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
