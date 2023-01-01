Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4dr Wgn HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4dr Wgn HSE

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

  1. 1680397214
  2. 1680397214
  3. 1678214291
  4. 1680397107
  5. 1680397110
  6. 1680397114
  7. 1680397118
  8. 1680397122
  9. 1680397126
  10. 1680397130
  11. 1680397134
  12. 1680397138
  13. 1680397142
  14. 1680397145
  15. 1680397149
  16. 1680397152
  17. 1680397156
  18. 1680397159
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
244,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9687736
  • VIN: Salsf25476a946557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 RANGE ROVER LAND ROVER HSE

244000KM

4.4L V8 ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

NAVIGATION

NO LIGHTS ON DASH

 

SAFETIED BY PREVIOUS OWNER

 

$7495 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2019 Sea-Doo GTI GTI...
 56 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 168,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape S
 203,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory