2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

203,194 KM

Details Description Features

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

ML350

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

203,194KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7002266
  • VIN: 4jgbb86e86a118882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,194 KM

Vehicle Description

*** HEATED SEATS *** AC *** NAV *** AFTERMARKET BACKUP SENSOR *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** LEATHER SEATS *** 

OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS TO PUT THIS STATEMENT ON ASIS VEHICLES

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup

Back to Top

Email Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

