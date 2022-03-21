$1,995+ tax & licensing
519-242-6485
2006 Nissan X-Trail
SE
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,995
- Listing ID: 8930104
- VIN: JN8BT08VX6W206162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,703 KM
Vehicle Description
Registered dealer
Vehicle Features
