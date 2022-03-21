Menu
2006 Nissan X-Trail

212,703 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

SE

Location

  1. 1660226039
  2. 1660226039
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

212,703KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8930104
  • VIN: JN8BT08VX6W206162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a cheap AWD Xtrail SE being sold as is uncertified.  AC works great, tires pass and truck runs and drives fine. Pick it up cheap and do some work yourself and you'll have a great drives for years to come. Car has not been inspected so I don't know why it needs. 

Vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

