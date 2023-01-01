Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Pontiac Solstice

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac Solstice

2006 Pontiac Solstice

2.4L/5 SPEED/LOW KMS/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Pontiac Solstice

2.4L/5 SPEED/LOW KMS/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1695602084
  2. 1695602085
  3. 1695602085
  4. 1695602084
  5. 1695602083
  6. 1695602080
  7. 1695602082
  8. 1695602082
  9. 1695602080
  10. 1695602083
  11. 1695602082
  12. 1695602086
  13. 1695602085
  14. 1695602084
  15. 1695602085
  16. 1695602074
  17. 1695602076
  18. 1695602086
  19. 1695602075
  20. 1695602080
  21. 1695602083
  22. 1695602078
  23. 1695602084
  24. 1695602081
  25. 1695602079
  26. 1695602080
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW KILOMETERS - FULLY LOADED -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 155,000 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 142,000 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue 2....
 167,000 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory