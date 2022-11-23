Menu
2006 Pontiac Torrent

174,967 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

(Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

(Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432738
  • Stock #: 249
  • VIN: 2CKDL63F266072113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,967 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 174967 KMS and the asking price is $4499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheels Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

  • Engine: 3.4 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

  • Interior Colour: Black

  • Exterior Colour: Silver

  • Front Wheel Drive

  • Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

