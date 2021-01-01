Menu
2006 Subaru Impreza

107,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2006 Subaru Impreza

2006 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

2006 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6369638
  • VIN: JF1GG67616H816321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 SUBARU IMPREZA WAGON

 

107000KM...LOW KMS

 

IMPORTED FROM USA

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2.5L BOXER ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

 

$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

