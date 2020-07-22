Menu
2006 Suzuki XL-7

220,000 KM

$1,790

+ tax & licensing
$1,790

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

AWD/7 SEATS/A/C/SUNROOF

AWD/7 SEATS/A/C/SUNROOF

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,790

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The car is available for test driving and it is being sold "as is". Unfortunately we don't certified cars with high kilometres or older than 10 years old.

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

