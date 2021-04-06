Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Camry Solara

170,687 KM

Details Features

$7,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Camry Solara

2006 Toyota Camry Solara

SE V6

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Camry Solara

SE V6

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1617744134
  2. 1617744165
  3. 1617744183
  4. 1617744181
  5. 1617744183
  6. 1617744180
  7. 1617744180
  8. 1617744175
  9. 1617744180
  10. 1617744181
  11. 1617744181
  12. 1617744183
  13. 1617744184
  14. 1617744178
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

170,687KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6824828
  • Stock #: P0057381
  • VIN: 4T1FA38PX6UO68457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P0057381
  • Mileage 170,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2006 Toyota Camry So...
 170,687 KM
$7,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 85,001 KM
$20,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 27,294 KM
$46,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory