2006 Toyota Corolla

74,000 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

CE

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8071894
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E46C694487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 TOYOTA COROLLA CE

74000KM.....WOW!!!....LOW KMS!!!

AUTOMATIC

A/C

 

$6495 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

