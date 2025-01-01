$5,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Toyota Matrix
XR
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,697KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E76C561500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,697 KM
Vehicle Description
This Matrix is in superb condition for its age and mileage. It runs and drives perfect and is ready to go. This Mattix would make a great every day driver or commuter car as well as a great first car for a student heading off to college or their first job. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.
Matrix is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Mechanical
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
