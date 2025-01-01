Menu
<div>This Matrix is in superb condition for its age and mileage. It runs and drives perfect and is ready to go. This Mattix would make a great every day driver or commuter car as well as a great first car for a student heading off to college or their first job. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone. </div><div><br></div><div>Matrix is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2006 Toyota Matrix

255,697 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2T1KR32E76C561500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,697 KM

Vehicle Description

This Matrix is in superb condition for its age and mileage. It runs and drives perfect and is ready to go. This Mattix would make a great every day driver or commuter car as well as a great first car for a student heading off to college or their first job. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. 
Matrix is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

