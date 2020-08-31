Menu
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

207,348 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

TDI DIESEL !! SUNROOF !! LEAHTER !!

TDI DIESEL !! SUNROOF !! LEAHTER !!

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

519-622-4955

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

207,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5780457
  • Stock #: 424843
  • VIN: 3VWRR21C36M424843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour dark blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 424843
  • Mileage 207,348 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR FAX VERIFIED !! ONTARIO VEHICLE !! LOCAL TRDE !! TDI DIESEL !! SELLING AS IS !! HEATED LEATHER SEATS !! SUNROOF !! RADIO MISSING !! POWER WINDOWS !! POWER LOCKS !! AUTOMATIC !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE !! !
PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING AND A ROAD TEST !! ALL CARS ARE RECONDITION E-TESTED AND CERTIFIED AND READY TO BE DRIVEN !!!!! LOW FINANCING!! SERVING CAMBRIDGE, KW AND AREA FOR OVER 33 YEARS! VOTED BEST USED CAR DEALER 1999-2019 YEARS RUNNING - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT - WE CAN HELP - ON THE SPOT FINANCING - ALL OUR LATE MODEL CARS, TRUCKS SUV's & VANS ARE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! Proudly Serving new and repeat clients from Kitchener, Brantford, Waterloo, Guelph, Milton, and all of Brant county for over 35 years! We also have a complete service located on Franklin Blvd. in Cambridge - from Oil Changes and maintenance, to engine and transmission work, and even tires and tire storage - we offer a full range of services to help you! Call us today.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

