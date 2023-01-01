Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>This all wheel drive Volvo wagon is certified and ready Togo. This car rides like a dream and is in superb condition inside and out. This van makes a great family mover or can work as a work vehicle with room for lots of stuff in the cargo area. Top that off with the all wheel drive and luxury comfort of a wagon. Come check it out, youll be glad you did </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2006 Volvo XC70

269,400 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Volvo XC70

w/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Volvo XC70

w/Sunroof

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1699999107
  2. 1699999107
  3. 1699999107
  4. 1699999107
  5. 1699999107
  6. 1699999107
  7. 1699999107
  8. 1699999107
  9. 1699999107
  10. 1699999107
  11. 1699999107
  12. 1699999107
  13. 1699999107
  14. 1699999107
  15. 1699999107
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
269,400KM
Used
VIN YV4SZ592061221484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This all wheel drive Volvo wagon is certified and ready Togo. This car rides like a dream and is in superb condition inside and out. This van makes a great family mover or can work as a work vehicle with room for lots of stuff in the cargo area. Top that off with the all wheel drive and luxury comfort of a wagon. Come check it out, you'll be glad you did 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2012 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey EX 290,100 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 127,185 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 129,505 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2006 Volvo XC70