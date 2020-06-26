Menu
$1,290

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2007 Chevrolet Aveo

2007 Chevrolet Aveo

LS/AUTOMATIC

2007 Chevrolet Aveo

LS/AUTOMATIC

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$1,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5307338
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  The car is available for test driving and it is being sold "as is". Unfortunately we don't certified cars with high kilometres or older than 10 years old.

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 - 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-84488448

 

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

