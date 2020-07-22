Menu
2007 Chevrolet Colorado

125,416 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

  Listing ID: 5406155
  Stock #: 74
  VIN: 1GCCS19EX78161821

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,416KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 125,416 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 125416 KMS and the asking price is $5999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

4 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Fog lights, Hardtop, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.7 L 5 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Blue

·        Rear Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

