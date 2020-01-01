115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Stunning, powerful engine car, great shape well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2007 Dodge Charger 6 Cylinder, 2.7 L engine.
Very clean both inside and out, in excellent condition, and drives very nicely!
It has 149500 KMS, and the asking price is $4999.00 + HST
Car advantages:
“A/C, AM/FM/CD, Dual airbags, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Cruise control, Automatic transmission, Fog lamps, heated seats, leather seats, Hard top, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW seats, PW steering, PW sunroof, PW windows, theft alarm”
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 2.7 L
Interior Colour: Grey Exterior Colour: Silver
Rear wheel drive
Automatic transmission
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
