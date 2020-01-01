Menu
2007 Dodge Charger

2007 Dodge Charger

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406634
  • Stock #: 27
  • VIN: 2B3KA43R17H676309
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Roxy Auto Sales

Stunning, powerful engine car, great shape well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2007 Dodge Charger 6 Cylinder, 2.7 L engine.

Very clean both inside and out, in excellent condition, and drives very nicely!

It has 149500 KMS, and the asking price is $4999.00 + HST

Car advantages:
“A/C, AM/FM/CD, Dual airbags, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Cruise control, Automatic transmission, Fog lamps, heated seats, leather seats, Hard top, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW seats, PW steering, PW sunroof, PW windows, theft alarm”

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Sales and relish in a test drive of your preferred car

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 2.7 L
Interior Colour: Grey Exterior Colour: Silver
Rear wheel drive
Automatic transmission

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday - Friday 10am-5pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Send us a text: 416-856-0681
Email us at: sales@roxyauto.com
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

