Roxy Auto Sales



Stunning, powerful engine car, great shape well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2007 Dodge Charger 6 Cylinder, 2.7 L engine.



Very clean both inside and out, in excellent condition, and drives very nicely!



It has 149500 KMS, and the asking price is $4999.00 + HST



Car advantages:

“A/C, AM/FM/CD, Dual airbags, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Cruise control, Automatic transmission, Fog lamps, heated seats, leather seats, Hard top, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW seats, PW steering, PW sunroof, PW windows, theft alarm”



Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 2.7 L

Interior Colour: Grey Exterior Colour: Silver

Rear wheel drive

Automatic transmission



CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

