2007 Dodge Magnum

101,451 KM

Details

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2007 Dodge Magnum

2007 Dodge Magnum

SXT / RWD / 3.5L HIGH OUTPUT / NO ACCIDENTS

2007 Dodge Magnum

SXT / RWD / 3.5L HIGH OUTPUT / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

101,451KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6909564
  • VIN: 2D4FV47V77H635519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,451 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS IS CONDITION *** ACCIDENT FREE *** HEATED SEATS *** LEATHER SEATS *** AIR CONDITIONING *** LARGE STORAGE SPACE *** 3.5L HIGH OUTPUT *** 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Wheel Covers

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

