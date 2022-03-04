Menu
327,000 KM

LARAMIE - MEGACAB - 6.7L CUMMINS

LARAMIE - MEGACAB - 6.7L CUMMINS

Location

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

327,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8559230
  • VIN: 3D7MX39A57G800248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 327,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 DODGE RAM 3500 LARAMIE - MEGACAB 

327000KM

6 PASSENGER

LEATHER SEATS

POWER SUNROOF

6.7L CUMMINS ENGINE WITH EGR DELETE

5" EXHAUST

35" TIRES, 20" DEEP DISH RIMS 

AUTOMATIC

4x4

6" LIFT

SPRAY IN BOX LINER

 

$32000 AS-IS

 

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

