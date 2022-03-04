$32,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156
2007 Dodge Ram 3500
LARAMIE - MEGACAB - 6.7L CUMMINS
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8559230
- VIN: 3D7MX39A57G800248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 327,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 DODGE RAM 3500 LARAMIE - MEGACAB
327000KM
6 PASSENGER
LEATHER SEATS
POWER SUNROOF
6.7L CUMMINS ENGINE WITH EGR DELETE
5" EXHAUST
35" TIRES, 20" DEEP DISH RIMS
AUTOMATIC
4x4
6" LIFT
SPRAY IN BOX LINER
$32000 AS-IS
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Vehicle Features
