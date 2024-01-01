Menu
Account
Sign In
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! Keyless Entry * Heated Seats * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Seats * Steering Audio/Cruise/Climate Controls * Dual Zone Climate Control * AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3 * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors * Emergency Braking Assist *

2007 Ford Edge

290,391 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 10863042
  2. 10863042
  3. 10863042
  4. 10863042
  5. 10863042
  6. 10863042
  7. 10863042
  8. 10863042
  9. 10863042
  10. 10863042
  11. 10863042
  12. 10863042
  13. 10863042
  14. 10863042
  15. 10863042
  16. 10863042
  17. 10863042
  18. 10863042
  19. 10863042
  20. 10863042
  21. 10863042
  22. 10863042
  23. 10863042
  24. 10863042
  25. 10863042
  26. 10863042
  27. 10863042
  28. 10863042
  29. 10863042
  30. 10863042
  31. 10863042
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
290,391KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK38C47BB52329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 290,391 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! Keyless Entry * Heated Seats * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Seats * Steering Audio/Cruise/Climate Controls * Dual Zone Climate Control * AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3 * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors * Emergency Braking Assist *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

Used 2013 Ford Fiesta TITANIUM Hatchback for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Ford Fiesta TITANIUM Hatchback 217,892 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Edge SEL FWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2007 Ford Edge SEL FWD 290,391 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LT * Projection Mode * Chevrolet My Link * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Hands Free Calling for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Chevrolet Spark LT * Projection Mode * Chevrolet My Link * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Hands Free Calling 157,505 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Edge