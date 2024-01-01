$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Edge
SEL FWD
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 290,391 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! Keyless Entry * Heated Seats * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Seats * Steering Audio/Cruise/Climate Controls * Dual Zone Climate Control * AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3 * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors * Emergency Braking Assist *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-XXXX(click to show)
