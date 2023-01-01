Menu
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! * 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 4WD * 5.4L Triton V8 Engine * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Cruise Control * Aftermarket JVC Stereo * Tonneau Cover *

This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

This vehicle has not been inspected, nor do we know what is required for safety. This vehicle may require substantial repairs at the expense of the purchaser. The majority of purchasers of vehicles such as this are other dealers or wholesalers, as they have the means to fix and source the parts required. The vehicle may have rust and/or require major powertrain work.

368,236 KM

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

368,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTPW14V07FB69922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 368,236 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! * 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 4WD * 5.4L Triton V8 Engine * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Cruise Control * Aftermarket JVC Stereo * Tonneau Cover *

This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

This vehicle has not been inspected, nor do we know what is required for safety. This vehicle may require substantial repairs at the expense of the purchaser. The majority of purchasers of vehicles such as this are other dealers or wholesalers, as they have the means to fix and source the parts required. The vehicle may have rust and/or require major powertrain work.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive

