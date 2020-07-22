Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Accord

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5668968
  • VIN: 1HGCM56737A804303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 HONDA ACCORD SE 

4CYL AUTOMATIC RUNS GREAT

SAFETY CERTIFICATE INCLUDED 

PERFECT COMMUTER CAR OR BACK TO SCHOOL 

HONDA RELIABILITY BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

 

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

 

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

 

Price + HST + Licensing

 

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Anew Auto Sales

2012 Subaru Legacy 2...
 151,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 128,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan 370Z Tou...
 126,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

Call Dealer

519-721-XXXX

(click to show)

519-721-4350

Alternate Numbers
905-462-7234
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory