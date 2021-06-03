Menu
2007 Honda Civic

293,982 KM

$1,590

+ tax & licensing
$1,590

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

LX

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,590

+ taxes & licensing

293,982KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7177403
  • VIN: 2HGFA16517H102544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Cheap cheap cheap!!! Here's a civic lx ready for a new driver. Save big by buying as is and certify yourself. This car is being sold 'As is" and is Not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  Please call to book a time to see this vehicle. 519-242-6485 Car is priced "As is". Taxes and licensing are extra. 

 

Registered dealer

 

Ventoso Motor Products

 

362 Dundas St. N Cambridge

 

519-242-6485

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

