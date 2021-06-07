+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2007 HONDA CIVIC EX - 5SPD
190000KM
1.8L 4CYL ENGINE
POWER SUNROOF
POWER LOCKS
POWER WINDOWS
KEYLESS ENTRY
ABS
A/C - BLOWS COLD
$4595 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6