2007 Honda Civic

190,000 KM

$4,595

+ tax & licensing
$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

EX

2007 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7323524
  • VIN: 2HGFG11887H008337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 HONDA CIVIC EX - 5SPD

 

190000KM

 

1.8L 4CYL ENGINE

POWER SUNROOF

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

KEYLESS ENTRY

ABS

A/C - BLOWS COLD

 

$4595 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD***

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

