$4,395

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2007 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5085951
  • VIN: 5J6RE38397L801487
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This is a great CRV at a super low price. come try it out and see what a great deal this is.  If you're not already a Honda super fan come try one and see why so many people won't buy any other brand. This suv is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products362 Dundas St N. Cambridge519-242-6485
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

