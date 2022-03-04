Menu
2007 Honda Element

215,000 KM

$8,495

$8,495 + tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2007 Honda Element

2007 Honda Element

SC

2007 Honda Element

SC

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8459706
  VIN: 5J6YH18967L801068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 HONDA ELEMENT SC

ALL RECALLS COMPLETED BY HONDA IN 2021 INCLUDING FRAME RECALL

215000KM

2.4L I-VTEC 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

FRONT WHEEL DRIVE

RECENTLY REPLACED ALL SEASON TIRES

 

$8495 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE IN APPROVED CREDIT.

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

