Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2007 Honda Element
SC
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 5J6YH18967L801068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
2007 HONDA ELEMENT SC
ALL RECALLS COMPLETED BY HONDA IN 2021 INCLUDING FRAME RECALL
2.4L I-VTEC 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE
RECENTLY REPLACED ALL SEASON TIRES
FINANCING AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE IN APPROVED CREDIT.
EAGLE AUTO SALES
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Eagle Auto Sales
