Great city driving car in this Honda Fit hatchback. These cars are very popular and wont last long at this price. This Fit Sport has all the options you wouldnt want to live without. Keyless entry, Power locks windows and mirrors, steering wheel controls and an automatic transmission. If youve never owned a Honda before, nows your chance at the lowest possible price and all the Honda reliability still included. 

Fit is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambrisge
519-242-6485

2007 Honda Fit

211,139 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Fit

Sport

2007 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,139KM
Good Condition
VIN JHMGD38627S806478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Great city driving car in this Honda Fit hatchback. These cars are very popular and won't last long at this price. This Fit Sport has all the options you wouldn't want to live without. Keyless entry, Power locks windows and mirrors, steering wheel controls and an automatic transmission. If you've never owned a Honda before, nows your chance at the lowest possible price and all the Honda reliability still included. 
Fit is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambrisge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2007 Honda Fit