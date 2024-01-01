$5,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Fit
Sport
2007 Honda Fit
Sport
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
211,139KM
Good Condition
VIN JHMGD38627S806478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Great city driving car in this Honda Fit hatchback. These cars are very popular and won't last long at this price. This Fit Sport has all the options you wouldn't want to live without. Keyless entry, Power locks windows and mirrors, steering wheel controls and an automatic transmission. If you've never owned a Honda before, nows your chance at the lowest possible price and all the Honda reliability still included.
Fit is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Fit is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2007 Honda Fit