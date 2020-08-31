Menu
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

180,607 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special Interest Automobiles

519-622-4955

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL AWD !! CRUISE !! A/C !!

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL AWD !! CRUISE !! A/C !!

Location

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

519-622-4955

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5780460
  Stock #: 095249
  VIN: 5NMSG73E77H095249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,607 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR FAX VERIFIED !! ONTARIO VEHICLE !! LOCAL TRADE !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! CRUISE CONTROL !! AIR CONDITIONING !! POWER WINDOWS !! POWER LOCKS !! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS !!
WARRANTY AVAILABLE !! !PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING AND A ROAD TEST !! ALL CARS ARE RECONDITION E-TESTED AND CERTIFIED AND READY TO BE DRIVEN !!!!! LOW FINANCING!! SERVING CAMBRIDGE, KW AND AREA FOR OVER 33 YEARS! VOTED BEST USED CAR DEALER 1999-2019 YEARS RUNNING - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT - WE CAN HELP - ON THE SPOT FINANCING - ALL OUR LATE MODEL CARS, TRUCKS SUV's & VANS ARE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! Proudly Serving new and repeat clients from Kitchener, Brantford, Waterloo, Guelph, Milton, and all of Brant county for over 35 years! We also have a complete service located on Franklin Blvd. in Cambridge - from Oil Changes and maintenance, to engine and transmission work, and even tires and tire storage - we offer a full range of services to help you! Call us today.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Special Interest Automobiles

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

