2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

319,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - Diesel

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - Diesel

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

319,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8010324
  VIN: 1J8HR48M57C687498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 319,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE - DIESEL

 

319000KM...WELL MAINTAINED!!

 

3.0L MERCEDES TURBO DIESEL CDI ENGINE

QUADRA DRIVE ll - LIMITED SLIP DIFFS

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

POWER SUNROOF

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

 

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

