2007 Kia Rondo

160,165 KM

$4,299

+ tax & licensing
Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

EX

Location

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5907207
  • Stock #: 110
  • VIN: KNAFG526977091398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,165 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 160165 KMS and the asking price is $4299 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

7 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Leather Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sun Roof, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 2.7 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

