519-621-4333
2007 Mazda MAZDA5
GS AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / AS TRADED
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8474052
- VIN: jm1cr193970157252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 124,850 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 124,850 KM *** SOLD AS IS
VEHICLE WAS TAKEN ON TRADE, WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFTY
OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS TO PUT THESIS STATEMENT ON AS IS VEHICLES
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
It is NOT sufficient to simply state the vehicle is being sold “as is.”
Vehicle Features
