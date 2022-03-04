Menu
2007 Mazda MAZDA5

124,850 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

GS AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / AS TRADED

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

GS AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / AS TRADED

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

124,850KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8474052
  • VIN: jm1cr193970157252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 124,850 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 124,850 KM *** SOLD AS IS 

VEHICLE WAS TAKEN ON TRADE, WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFTY 

OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS TO PUT THESIS STATEMENT ON AS IS VEHICLES

 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

It is NOT sufficient to simply state the vehicle is being sold “as is.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player

