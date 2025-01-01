$1,234,567+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
V8
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$1,234,567
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDNG71X47A023300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at the low mileage and pristine condition on this Mercedes S550. This car is loaded with so many options I couldn't begin to list them. This car has been so gently used it's in near showroom condition. Inside and out this Merc shows immaculate. Runs and drives how it looks. If you want to look like you broke the bank buying a car, this is the one for you. If you want luxury and comfort when you drive this is the car for you. If you just appreciate good cars this is the car for you. Don't take my word for it. Come check it out yourself, you'll be glad you did.
Vehicle is offered certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle is offered certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Suspension
Air Suspension
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
