Look at the low mileage and pristine condition on this Mercedes S550. This car is loaded with so many options I couldnt begin to list them. This car has been so gently used its in near showroom condition. Inside and out this Merc shows immaculate. Runs and drives how it looks. If you want to look like you broke the bank buying a car, this is the one for you. If you want luxury and comfort when you drive this is the car for you. If you just appreciate good cars this is the car for you. Dont take my word for it. Come check it out yourself, youll be glad you did. 

Vehicle is offered certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer 
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N. Cambridge
519-242-6485

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

172,500 KM

$1,234,567

+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

V8

12297513

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

V8

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1,234,567

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDNG71X47A023300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at the low mileage and pristine condition on this Mercedes S550. This car is loaded with so many options I couldn't begin to list them. This car has been so gently used it's in near showroom condition. Inside and out this Merc shows immaculate. Runs and drives how it looks. If you want to look like you broke the bank buying a car, this is the one for you. If you want luxury and comfort when you drive this is the car for you. If you just appreciate good cars this is the car for you. Don't take my word for it. Come check it out yourself, you'll be glad you did. 
Vehicle is offered certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N. Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Email Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$1,234,567

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class