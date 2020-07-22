+ taxes & licensing
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2007 NISSAN VERSA
85000KM....LOW KMS!!!
*** 1 OWNER***
*** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT***
4 SEASON TIRES
1.8L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE OAC
EAGLE AUTO SALES
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AVAILABILITY.
