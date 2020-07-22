Menu
2007 Nissan Versa

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2007 Nissan Versa

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5371919
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E37L390766

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 NISSAN VERSA 

85000KM....LOW KMS!!!

*** 1 OWNER***
*** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT***


4 SEASON TIRES

1.8L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

 

$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE OAC

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AVAILABILITY.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

