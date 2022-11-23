2007 Saturn Vue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 1 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9379000

9379000 VIN: 5GZCZ33Z67S858763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Telematics

