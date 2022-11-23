Menu
2007 Saturn Vue

115,100 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Hybrid

Hybrid

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9379000
  VIN: 5GZCZ33Z67S858763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low Low kms. This suv has very low kms for its year. This VUE runs and drives great and with the Saturn plastic body panels this car shows no rust whatsoever. If you're looking for a good car with lots of life left you've just found it. I don't think you'll find another suv anywhere near this mileage for anywhere near this price. Great value for the money. Call to book a time to view it. It won't last long. 


Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics

