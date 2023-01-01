Menu
2007 Saturn Vue

115,306 KM

Details Description Features

$5,989

+ tax & licensing
$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2007 Saturn Vue

2007 Saturn Vue

2007 Saturn Vue

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

115,306KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9588382
  • VIN: 5GZCZ33Z67S858763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at the low mileage on this Vue. Very Very low kms for the year. This Saturn drives great and looks good too. With the patented polymer body panels this vehicle will continue to look this good as long as you take care of it. With all the creature comforts you've become accustomed to this Vue will get you around in comfort and style. Hurry in as it won't last long at this price. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

