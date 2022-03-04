Menu
2007 Toyota Corolla

125,563 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

125,563KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8482032
  Stock #: 172
  VIN: 2T1BR32E97C850007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,563 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 125563 KMS and the asking price is $6499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, AM/FM/CD, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 1.8 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Black

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

519-267-9444

