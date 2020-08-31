Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

230,000 KM

Details

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

CE

2007 Toyota Yaris

CE

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 5743284
  VIN: JTDJT923875107799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 TOYOTA YARIS CE

AUTOMATIC 4 CYL HATCHBACK 

RUNS GOOD GREAT ON FUEL 

SOLD AS IS 

By OMVIC Regulations (If customer decides buy AS-IS) Dealer has to show this statement: “This vehicle is being sold as is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

 

APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Anew Auto Sales

 

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

 

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

 

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

 

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

 

Price + HST + Licensing

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

