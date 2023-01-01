Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

167,269 KM

Details

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

**** AS IS SALE *** Yaris * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * 12V DV Outlet *

**** AS IS SALE *** Yaris * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * 12V DV Outlet *

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

167,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9812305
  • VIN: JTDBT923971127040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,269 KM

Vehicle Description

**** AS IS SALE *** Yaris * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * 12V DV Outlet * Traction Control * Climate Control *

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

We do not inspect them nor do we know what is required for safety they may require substantial repairs and its an at you own risk sale. The majority of buyers are other dealers and wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. It may have rust all over or require major powertrain work.
 
 
* Vehicle being presented might not be finance-able; payments are available on approved credit. *All prices exclude HST, Licensing $10 OMVIC Fee *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

